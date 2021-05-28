Zai Lab's mid-stage lung cancer study doses first patient in China
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) announces dosing of the first patient in China in the registrational Phase 2 portion of TRIDENT-1 study of repotrectinib in certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- The study, being conducted by its partner Turning Point Therapeutics and Zai Lab, is multi-center trial evaluating repotrectinib for the treatment of patients with ROS1+ advanced NSCLC as well as patients with NTRK+ advanced solid tumors.
- The primary endpoint of the Phase 2 portion of the trial is overall response rate (ORR) assessed by Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR).
- Turning Point expects to discuss the topline results from patients treated within EXP-1 with the FDA during the first quarter of 2022.