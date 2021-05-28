Russia Supreme Court denies Gilead's lawsuit over remdesivir - Reuters
- Russia's Supreme Court has declined to hear a lawsuit from Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) that challenged a government decision to allow a company to manufacture its COVID-19 drug Verklury (remdesivir), Reuters reports.
- The Russian government in 2020 granted Pharmasyntez a one-year compulsory license to produce remdesivir, but under a different name, Remdeform.
- Pharmasyntez has claimed that it asked Gilead for a voluntary license in July 2020, but never heard back.
- In a statement to Reuters, Gilead said the compulsory license was "unnecessary and counterproductive."
