Russia Supreme Court denies Gilead's lawsuit over remdesivir - Reuters

  • Russia's Supreme Court has declined to hear a lawsuit from Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) that challenged a government decision to allow a company to manufacture its COVID-19 drug Verklury (remdesivir), Reuters reports.
  • The Russian government in 2020 granted Pharmasyntez a one-year compulsory license to produce remdesivir, but under a different name, Remdeform.
  • Pharmasyntez has claimed that it asked Gilead for a voluntary license in July 2020, but never heard back.
  • In a statement to Reuters, Gilead said the compulsory license was "unnecessary and counterproductive."
  • Gilead shares are up 0.4% to $66.16 in pre-market trading.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.