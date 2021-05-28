Ulta Beauty rallies after earnings as fewer masks leads to more makeup
May 28, 2021 7:45 AM ET Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Evercore ISI stays bullish on Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) after taking in the retailer's Q1 sales and EPS beat.
- Analyst Omar Saad and team are positive on the makeup category as they continue to believe that return-to-office habits will be a big catalyst for ULTA.
- "One of the most encouraging takeaways we gained from the quarter was signs that makeup category which was under pressure prior to COVID is approaching an inflection," updates Saad.
- It is noted that loosening mask restrictions alone should support a boom in lipstick sales. Comparable sales in the makeup category were still down in Q1 compared to the level seen in 2019, but significant improved sequentially driven by the mass category bodes well.
- Evercore keeps an Outperform rating on Ulta and price target of $375. Elsewhere on Wall Street, Telsey Advisory Group hiked its price target on Ulta to $400.
- Shares of Ulta Beauty are up 5.98% premarket to $348.00 after the earnings beat and broad guidance lift.