BevCanna inked partnership with U.S. inventory and fulfillment technology provider

May 28, 2021 7:56 AM ETBevCanna Enterprises Inc. (BVNNF)BVNNFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • BevCanna (OTCQB:BVNNF) signed a partnership with a U.S. inventory and fulfillment technology platform provider which brings the latter a flexible, reliable fulfillment platform that uses cloud-based logistics for businesses to manage and fulfil inventory.
  • The unified technology platform enables merchants to manage orders, optimize fulfilment and shipping, and generate insights into their supply chain data, handling storage, fulfillment and transportation from a single interface.
  • "Employing this sophisticated cloud-based platform will allow us to accelerate our launch across the country and ensure seamless delivery of our TRACE products to retailers nation-wide," president Melise Panetta commented.
