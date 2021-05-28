Beyond Meat rallies again as Reddit momentum extends
May 28, 2021 7:57 AM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)BYNDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is up another 6.30% in premarket trading to $151.60 after jumping 12.52% yesterday.
- Beyond Meat caught a lot of attention with retail traders yesterday after being singled out by James Cramer and landing on Bank of America's list of top Reddit stocks by mentions.
- If the momentum rally sustains, Beyond Meat could consider selling some shares to help fund its aggressive expansion plans.
- Beyond Meat now trades above its 10-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. Shares are almost 40% higher than the average Wall Street price target, which could prompt some downgrades from analysts due to valuation. Beyond Meat already blew right past the $130 price target set by Bernstein on Monday in what was at the time an aggressive bullish call.