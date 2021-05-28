Beyond Meat rallies again as Reddit momentum extends

May 28, 2021 7:57 AM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)BYNDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is up another 6.30% in premarket trading to $151.60 after jumping 12.52% yesterday.
  • Beyond Meat caught a lot of attention with retail traders yesterday after being singled out by James Cramer and landing on Bank of America's list of top Reddit stocks by mentions.
  • If the momentum rally sustains, Beyond Meat could consider selling some shares to help fund its aggressive expansion plans.
  • Beyond Meat now trades above its 10-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. Shares are almost 40% higher than the average Wall Street price target, which could prompt some downgrades from analysts due to valuation. Beyond Meat already blew right past the $130 price target set by Bernstein on Monday in what was at the time an aggressive bullish call.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.