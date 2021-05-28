CTO Realty Growth gets new Buy rating at BTIG as model poised for growth
May 28, 2021 8:00 AM ETCTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO)CTO, PINEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- BTIG analyst Michael Gorman initiates coverage of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) with a Buy rating as the company's transformation in recent years sets it up for "strong growth and a simplified business model in the years ahead."
- Sets price target at $60; implies 14% upside potential.
- CTO continues to dispose of single-tenant retail assets to pursue value-add investment strategy; retains management contract with and significant equity stake in Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) (which it IPO'd in 2019); and legacy land joint venture should provide additional equity for CTO to shift into new investments in income-producing assets, Gorman writes in a note to clients.
- SA contributor True Orion, says CTO is trading at a "very appealing" P/FFO multiple.