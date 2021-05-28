CTO Realty Growth gets new Buy rating at BTIG as model poised for growth

May 28, 2021 8:00 AM ETCTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO)CTO, PINEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • BTIG analyst Michael Gorman initiates coverage of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) with a Buy rating as the company's transformation in recent years sets it up for "strong growth and a simplified business model in the years ahead."
  • Sets price target at $60; implies 14% upside potential.
  • CTO continues to dispose of single-tenant retail assets to pursue value-add investment strategy; retains management contract with and significant equity stake in Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) (which it IPO'd in 2019); and legacy land joint venture should provide additional equity for CTO to shift into new investments in income-producing assets, Gorman writes in a note to clients.
  • SA contributor True Orion, says CTO is trading at a "very appealing" P/FFO multiple.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.