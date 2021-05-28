HP, Dell execs forecast impact from continuing PC component shortages
May 28, 2021 8:00 AM ETHP Inc. (HPQ)DELL, HPQBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- "The component supply situation remains constrained, and we expect component cost to be inflationary in Q2. Factoring in these items, we expect operating income to be down low to mid-single digits sequentially on an absolute dollar basis," says Dell (NYSE:DELL) CFO Thomas Sweet during yesterday's earnings call.
- "We expect supply constraints to continue to negatively impact our ability to meet demand in PCs and Printers, at least through the end of calendar 2021. We expect gross margin pressure in the second half of the year in both Personal Systems and Print due to increased costs and commodities and logistics as compared to Q2 levels and as we expect to see some more normalization in the market and pricing environment," says HP (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Marie Myers during that company's post-earnings call.
- Dell had reported Q1 beats with Client Solutions Group sales up 20% on the year. Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue increased 5% as IT spending accelerated during the economic reopening.
- HP topped Q2 estimates with Personal Systems sales up 27% and Printing up 28%. The company also provided an upside profit forecast.
- Dell shares are down slightly pre-market. HP is down 5.5%.
- Background: Earlier this week, IDC forecast that global PC shipments would still grow 18% in 2021 despite the ongoing component shortages.