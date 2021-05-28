FDA declines to approve Eton Pharmaceuticals' methanol poisoning treatment
- Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) announces that the U.S. FDA has declined to approve the company's dehydrated alcohol injection for the treatment of methanol poisoning.
- The complete response letter from the health regulator indicated that the FDA has completed its review of the application and has determined that it cannot be approved in its present form.
- A Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) of the product’s European contract manufacturer is pending due to what the company believes are COVID-related travel restrictions.
- Eton believes that all other FDA questions raised in the letter can be fully addressed in a response in the coming months.
- Shares down nearly 2% premarket.