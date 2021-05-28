Beroni inks MOU with tella to collaborate in immunotherapy for cancer treatment
May 28, 2021 8:37 AM ETBeroni Group Limited (BNIGF)BNIGFBy: SA News Team
- Beroni Group (OTCQX:BNIGF) announces that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with tella to collaborate in the field of immunotherapy for cancer treatment.
- Beroni is an Australia-based diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise, while tella is a Japanese company conducting research and development of cancer vaccines.
- As part of the MOU, the companies intend to build strategic partnerships in the field of immunotherapy for cancer treatment, such as conducting clinical trials in dendritic cell vaccine and gamma delta T cells in both Japan and China, among other things.