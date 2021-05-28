Omeros posts preliminary results from COVID-19 patients treated with narsoplimab
- Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) announces preliminary results from the second cohort of critically ill COVID-19 patients treated with narsoplimab in Bergamo, Italy.
- Narsoplimab is the company’s lead inhibitor of mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease 2 (MASP-2), the effector enzyme of the lectin pathway of complement.
- The company said that 80% of the patients in the cohort, with COVID-19 patients who were even sicker than those in the first cohort, recovered and were discharged.
- Alessandro Rambaldi, Professor, Department of Oncology and Hematology-Oncology at the University of Milan called the preliminary results "outstanding".
- The company said that it plans to publish detailed data from the study in a peer-reviewed scientific journal.
- However, the company highlighted that two deaths occurred: a 76-year-old man from complications of pre-existing cardiomyopathy who received 3 doses of narsoplimab, and a 68-year-old man from multi-organ failure whose narsoplimab dosing was initiated after 13 days of intubation.
- Shares up nearly 5% premarket.
- The company had announced that the U.S. FDA will require additional time to review the Biologics License Application (BLA) for narsoplimab for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, last week.