Iterum jumps even as RBC says sulopenem may not be a “shoo-in”

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITRM with a ~18.7% rise in early hours in reaction to the FDA decision not to hold an AdCom meeting for the company’s marketing application for urinary tract infections treatment sulopenem.

In early April, Iterum sank after the company announced the FDA needed more time to review its marketing application for sulopenem.

Premier trades lower after a double downgrade at Barclays

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC ~2.0% lower in the pre-market after Barclays analysts Steve Valiquette and Jonathan Yong lowered their recommendation to underweight from overweight.

As the reason, they cite near-term pressure on the economics of the core GPO business in its Supply Chain Services segment and the ongoing lack of visibility into growth in the Performance Services (PS) segment. In February, Premier appointed Michael J. Alkire as its new CEO effective May 01.

CytomX cut to underweight citing better opportunities elsewhere in coverage

Noting the better upside potential of its stocks rated overweight and equal weight, Barclays analysts Peter Lawson and Mitchell Kapoor have downgraded CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX

CytomX’s anticipated milestones for Q4 2021 include initial data reads from praluzatamab ravtansine (CX-2009) and CX-2029 both of which are in Phase 2 studies targeting late-stage cancers.

Signify Health initiated outperform at Baird; notes benefit of scale

Baird has begun the coverage of Signify Health (NYSE: SGFY

Despite longer-term risks including the uncertainty over the BPCI-A program, “we believe SGFY is well-positioned against F21 guidance,” the firm notes seeing the company’s Q1 2021 results which came ahead of expectations for revenue.

Harpoon Therapeutics new overweight at Cantor on the upcoming catalyst

Cantor Fitzgerald has initiated the coverage of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HARP HPN424 in prostate cancer.

“TriTAC technology has the potential to become a new class of "off the shelf" I/O therapies for solid tumors with better safety compared to Amgen's BiTE platform,” the analyst concludes with the price target of $40.00 per share indicating a premium of ~97.2%.

Harpoon shares have added 3.5% in the pre-market.

All share price moves are calculated based on the market close unless otherwise stated.