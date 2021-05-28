Lizhi trades higher on LIZHI Podcast App selected by Apple App store
May 28, 2021 9:03 AM ETLizhi Inc. (LIZI)LIZIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Lizhi's (NASDAQ:LIZI) trades 8.7% higher premarket after its new LIZHI Podcast app has been recommended by Apple's App Store as one of its featured apps marking it to be the first Chinese podcast app to be recommended by App store in China market.
- As a vertical podcast platform, LIZHI Podcast has been rated 5 stars by users after the launch.
- "We also anticipate the LIZHI Podcast app will continue to resonate with Chinese-speaking users around the world," founder & CEO Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai commented.
- The LIZHI Podcast app interface easily adapts to in-car use, providing drivers and passengers with more options for their in-car entertainment experience.
- It has partnered with leading automotive and intelligent technology companies such as XPeng Motors, WM Motors, ENOVATE Motors, ECARX, and Horizon Robotics.
- Lizhi has also signed on exclusive content creators and collaborated with brands and enterprises to create branded podcast content for boosting its content offerings.