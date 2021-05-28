Costco wins over analysts with earnings as confidence grows on post-COVID setup
May 28, 2021 9:05 AM ETCostco Wholesale Corporation (COST)COSTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor29 Comments
- Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is drawing rave reviews on Wall Street for its earnings report that featured double-digit comparable sales growth in U.S. and Canada.
- Jefferies reiterates its buy rating on Costco and calls it a core holding. "FQ3 results reinforce our view that COST is exiting COVID with a larger and higher quality member base that will support elevated compound returns for years to come," updates the firm.
- JPMorgan lifts its FY21 and FY22 EPS estimates after the strong quarter and takes its price target to $420, which is based on 35X the FY22 EPS forecast.
- Cowen hikes its price target to $440 from $410 as it expects "robust" comparable sales growth even against tough pandemic comparisons.
- Baird reiterates an Outperform rating and boosts its price target to $430 from $415.
- Telsey boosts its price target to $415. ""Costco should remain a share gainer, with its solid sales, high membership renewal rates (110MM total members), and square footage growth of LSD," advises analyst Joseph Feldman.
- Costco is down 0.65% in premarket trading to $384.99 after the FQ3 report.