Costco wins over analysts with earnings as confidence grows on post-COVID setup

  • Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is drawing rave reviews on Wall Street for its earnings report that featured double-digit comparable sales growth in U.S. and Canada.
  • Jefferies reiterates its buy rating on Costco and calls it a core holding. "FQ3 results reinforce our view that COST is exiting COVID with a larger and higher quality member base that will support elevated compound returns for years to come," updates the firm.
  • JPMorgan lifts its FY21 and FY22 EPS estimates after the strong quarter and takes its price target to $420, which is based on 35X the FY22 EPS forecast.
  • Cowen hikes its price target to $440 from $410 as it expects "robust" comparable sales growth even against tough pandemic comparisons.
  • Baird reiterates an Outperform rating and boosts its price target to $430 from $415.
  • Telsey boosts its price target to $415. ""Costco should remain a share gainer, with its solid sales, high membership renewal rates (110MM total members), and square footage growth of LSD," advises analyst Joseph Feldman.
  • Costco is down 0.65% in premarket trading to $384.99 after the FQ3 report.
