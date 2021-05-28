Pingtan Marine Enterprise gets another noncompliance notice
May 28, 2021 9:07 AM ETPingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME)PMEBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) receives an additional delinquency notification letter, as expected, from the Nasdaq's listing qualifications staff due to its failure to file its 10-Q for the March 31, 2021 quarter in time.
- That's in addition to its previously disclosed notification for late filing of its 10-K for FY2020.
- The company filed a notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 with the SEC on May 18, 2021.
- As per these notices, Pingtan shall submit a plan to Nasdaq on or before June 14, 2021 to regain compliance with respect to these delinquent reports and will continue to work diligently to complete and file the Form 10-K and the Q1 Form 10-Q as soon as practicable.
