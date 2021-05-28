Humanigen submits lenzilumab COVID-19 EUA application to FDA
May 28, 2021 Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN)
- Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) announces that the company has submitted an application to the U.S. FDA requesting Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for lenzilumab for the treatment of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
- The EUA application follows positive results from the LIVE-AIR Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the ability of lenzilumab to improve the likelihood of survival without ventilation (SWOV) in newly hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
- In the study, Lenzilumab achieved the primary endpoint with a 54% relative improvement in the likelihood of SWOV compared to placebo.
- Shares up nearly 4% premarket.
- Humanigen and Chime Biologics entered into a manufacturing services agreement to produce lenzilumab's bulk drug substance and drug product, earlier this month.