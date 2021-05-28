Arthur J. Gallagher acquires Texas-based online benefits company

  • Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) acquires Addison, TX-based LDJ American Online Benefits Group.
  • OBG designs, markets and services supplemental health insurance and wellness products, including short-term medical, hospital indemnity, AD&D, vision care and a wellness program, through more than 2,500 independent agents across the U.S.
  • Terms of the transaction not yet disclosed.
  • "AOBG's specialized expertise and product offerings serve the needs of individuals who typically don't have access to employer group benefits, such as self-employed, retired and gig-economy workers. Their offerings complement and expand our strengths in the Affinity market. I am very pleased to welcome Dee and his team to Gallagher." said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO.
