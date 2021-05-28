Calliditas submits nefecon marketing authorisation application to the EMA
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) announces that the company submitted a Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for nefecon, a novel oral formulation targeting down regulation of IgA1 for the treatment of primary IgA Nephropathy ((IgAN)), a form of kidney disease.
- The submission is based on positive data from Part A of the NefIgArd pivotal Phase 3 study, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, international multicenter study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of nefecon compared to placebo in 200 adult patients with IgAN.
- The study achieved its primary endpoint of proteinuria reduction compared to placebo, and also showed a renal protective effect by way of stabilization of eGFR at 9 months.
- If approved, nefecon could be available to patients in Europe in H1 2022 and would become the first therapy specifically designed and approved for the treatment of IgAN, the company said.
- Shares up marginally during premarket trading.
- The U.S. FDA had given the treatment a "Priority Review" designation, in April.