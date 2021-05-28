Tempur Sealy International attracts higher price target from UBS after solid execution

May 28, 2021 9:29 AM ETBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • UBS is more constructive on Tempur Sealy International TOX after factoring in the company's Q2 sales update delivered yesterday.
  • The firm believe Tempur Sealy's product mix, solid execution and strong category growth is helping to fuel outsized performance in the bedding industry.
  • "Importantly, we believe strong trends can continue going forward as the co. works through its backlog and category growth sustains," updates the UBS analyst team.
  • Looking at the global business, TPX's acquisition of Dreams is expected to help expand the company's presence in international markets.
  • UBS keeps a Buy rating on TPX and increases its price target to $52.
  • Shares of Tempur Sealy are up 2.03% in premarket trading after gaining more than 7% yesterday after the sales update.
