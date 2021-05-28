OneSpan reaches agreement with Legion Partners
May 28, 2021 9:37 AM ETOneSpan Inc. (OSPN)OSPNBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- OneSpan (OSPN) has entered into an agreement with Legion Partners Holdings, which owns ~6.9% of the outstanding stock of OneSpan, pursuant to which two of Legion's independent director nominees, Sarika Garg and Michael McConnell, will be appointed to the OneSpan board following the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled to be held on June 9.
- Following the appointment of these two new directors, OneSpan and Legion have entered into a cooperation agreement, including customary standstill and voting commitments.
- Further, OneSpan director Matthew Moog has announced he will not stand for re-election at the Annual Meeting, and Fox will step down as chairman and retire from the board by September 30. Jean Holley will retire from the board at or prior to the 2022 annual meeting.