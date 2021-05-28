BetMGM strikes deal with NYRA Bets on horse race wagering
May 28, 2021 9:41 AM ETMGM Resorts International (MGM)MGMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- BetMGM announces today a horse race wagering partnership with NYRA Bets LLC.
- NYRA Bets is the official online wagering platform of the New York Racing Association and is described as a leading provider of horse racing content in the United States.
- NYRA Bets achieved rapid growth last year as new customers gravitated toward horse racing during the team sports lockdown period.
- NYRA Bets will become BetMGM's first horse racing partner in a deal that will allow customers to watch and wager on premier Thoroughbred, Harness, and Quarter Horse races at more than 200 tracks around the world.
- BetMGM will utilize the NYRA Bets wagering platform in its Horse Racing app. Customers will have access to daily horse racing content, live streaming video and race replays.
- BetMGM is the sports betting division of MGM Resorts (MGM -1.6%).
