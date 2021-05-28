BetMGM strikes deal with NYRA Bets on horse race wagering

  • BetMGM announces today a horse race wagering partnership with NYRA Bets LLC.
  • NYRA Bets is the official online wagering platform of the New York Racing Association and is described as a leading provider of horse racing content in the United States.
  • NYRA Bets achieved rapid growth last year as new customers gravitated toward horse racing during the team sports lockdown period.
  • NYRA Bets will become BetMGM's first horse racing partner in a deal that will allow customers to watch and wager on premier Thoroughbred, Harness, and Quarter Horse races at more than 200 tracks around the world.
  • BetMGM will utilize the NYRA Bets wagering platform in its Horse Racing app. Customers will have access to daily horse racing content, live streaming video and race replays.
  • BetMGM is the sports betting division of MGM Resorts (MGM -1.6%).
  • Read more details about BetMGM's horse race wagering plans.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.