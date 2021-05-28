Westport Fuel Systems to acquire manufacturer of LPG fuel storage for €5M
- Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT +3.2%) to acquire Stako, the liquid petroleum gas fuel storage manufacturing subsidiary of Worthington Industries for €5M.
- The company is one of the largest suppliers of LPG fuel storage tanks to the aftermarket segment, establishing valuable relationships with important OEMs over many years.
- “The acquisition of Stako represents a fundamental step towards our ability to supply completely integrated fuel systems. As a foremost global supplier of alternative fuel systems, we are well-positioned to offer a range of industry-leading solutions to prominent global OEMs. LPG and bioLPG emit less CO2 and pollutant emissions such as NOx than diesel and petrol, and support the transition to cleaner fuels, particularly in emerging markets where supply and existing infrastructure investment for LPG is substantial.” said David M. Johnson, CEO.