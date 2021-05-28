Salesforce's post-earnings rally continues as analysts praise revenue, margin growth

May 28, 2021 10:00 AM ETsalesforce.com, inc. (CRM)CRMBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Yesterday, Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) reported Q1 beats, guided for an upside Q2, and raised its full-year forecast.
  • Monness Crespi & Hardt raises its Salesforce price target from $275 to $290, seeing the company as "uniquely positioned to capitalize on accelerated digital transformation efforts with a platform that is stronger and more relevant than ever, while benefiting from a global economic recovery."
  • Morgan Stanley (Overweight, $285) called the results a "solid step" in rebuilding confidence in Salesforce's top-line growth and potential to drive strong FCF growth. The firm sees "plenty of room" for additional re-rating of the stock.
  • Cowen (Outperform, $290 PT) was encouraged by the better-than-expected margins, though there's still room to improve the margin narrative, and large deal activity. The firm continues to see an attractive risk-reward balance.
  • Salesforce shares are currently up 7% to $241.75.
  • Deeper dive: Salesforce earnings call transcript.
