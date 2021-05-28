360 DigiTech slides after missing Q1 topline estimates, issues guidance
- 360 DigiTech (QFIN -5.2%) after reporting Q1 Revenue of $549.35M rose by 22.21% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $556.81M.
- Net income increased by 635.4% Y/Y to $205.6M; Non-GAAP net income increased by 452.8% Y/Y to $214.7M; Non-GAAP EPADS of $1.34; GAAP EPADS of $1.28.
- Operating margin was 43.3%. Non-GAAP operating margin was 44.9%.
- Net income margin was 37.4%. Non-GAAP net income margin was 39.1%.
- In the first quarter of 2021, financial institutional partners originated 23,347,135 loans, representing an increase of 40.4%.
- As of March 31, 2021, the digital platform has connected 105 financial institutional partners and 169.1M consumers with potential credit needs, cumulatively, an increase of 19.4% from 141.6M a year ago.
- As of March 31, 2021 the embedded finance model gained further popularity among the business partners with 17 leading traffic platforms on board, contributing over 35% of new customer acquisition.
- 90 day+ delinquency ratio of loans originated by financial institutions across the platform was 1.29% as of March 31, 2021.
- Repeat borrower contribution of loans originated by financial institutions across the platform for the first quarter of 2021 was 87.1%.
- Q2 Outlook: Total loan facilitation and origination volume to be between RMB85 billion and RMB87 billion, representing sequential growth of 15% to 17%.
- 2021 FY loan facilitation and origination volume target unchanged at between RMB310 billion and RMB330 billion, representing year-on-year growth of 26% to 34%
