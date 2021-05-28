ARK Invest was the only large ETF issuer to see monthly outflows in May

  • Looking back over a one-month time frame and investors can see that only one of the top fifteen exchange-traded fund issuers, according to AUM, had net outflows. Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest is the only issuer that has seen a net redemption in fund flows from the ETFs they offer.
  • ARK Invest, the thirteenth-largest issuer with assets under management north of $41B, recently has witnessed net redemptions of -$2.46B over the past month. Below is a spreadsheet representation showing the top fifteen ETF issuers according to AUM and their one-month fund flows. Fund flows are from April 26, 2021 - May 26, 2021.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.