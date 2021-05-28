ARK Invest was the only large ETF issuer to see monthly outflows in May
- Looking back over a one-month time frame and investors can see that only one of the top fifteen exchange-traded fund issuers, according to AUM, had net outflows. Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest is the only issuer that has seen a net redemption in fund flows from the ETFs they offer.
- ARK Invest, the thirteenth-largest issuer with assets under management north of $41B, recently has witnessed net redemptions of -$2.46B over the past month. Below is a spreadsheet representation showing the top fifteen ETF issuers according to AUM and their one-month fund flows. Fund flows are from April 26, 2021 - May 26, 2021.
- The above data points are from etfdb.com, Seeking Alpha then compiled information.
- Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest has eight different exchange-traded funds; below is a breakdown of their performance throughout April 26, 2021- May 26, 2021, where they netted together negative outflows.
- ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK): -10.59%.
- ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ): -5.06%.
- ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW): -10.28%.
- ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (BATS:ARKG): -10.08%.
- ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF): -6.83%.
- ARK Space Exploration ETF (BATS:ARKX): -2.70%.
- 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT): -2.29%.
- ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL): -3.19%.
- In other exchange-traded fund news, equity ETFs have witnessed net inflows for the fifteenth week out of the past sixteen weeks.