Marijuana consumption lounge bills advance in California, Nevada - Marijuana Moment
- Legislation that would legalize marijuana consumption lounges have advanced in the California and Nevada state Assemblies, Marijuana Moment reports.
- In California, the Assembly approved AB1034, which would enable sites that allow recreational marijuana use to also allow non-cannabis food and drinks. Currently, under state law, the latter is not allowed at such establishments.
- In Nevada, the Assembly there passed AB341, which provides for the licensure and regulation of cannabis consumption lounges.
- There would be two types of lounges in Nevada: One for already existing cannabis dispensaries where the plant could be bought and consumed on site (retail) and the other (independent) where marijuana could be used but would have to be delivered from another source.
- Both bills will now be considered in the Senates of both states.
- Multi-state operators in morning trading: Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF) -0.8%; Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCQX:HRVSF) +0.1%; Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) +0.7%; Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF) -0.8%; Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) +1.6%; Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) +0.1%; MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF) +1.8%.