Icahn's CVR Energy eyes sustainable aviation fuel production - Reuters

May 28, 2021 12:23 PM ETCVR Energy, Inc. (CVI)CVIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- CVR Energy (CVI -4.3%) is exploring whether it can produce sustainable aviation fuel at its refineries, Reuters reports.
- The move would require some refinery reconfiguration to produce sustainable aviation fuel, which is produced in limited quantities during the process of making renewable diesel fuel, according to the report.
- CVR previously announced plans to produce renewable fuels at its Wynnewood refinery in Oklahoma and is exploring options to produce renewable diesel at its Coffeyville refinery in Kansas.
- Carl Icahn, who owns a controlling interest in CVR, told Bloomberg this week that he believes renewable fuels are here to stay and supports subsidies as part of an infrastructure bill.
- Shares remain sharply in the red as analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt downgrade CVR to Sell from Hold, seeing high RIN exposure leading to near-term earnings downside and longer-term earnings pressure, with negative consequences for valuation.
- CVR, which recently announced a special dividend, "have scope to begin paying consistent dividends once operating conditions stabilize," Daniel Thurecht writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.