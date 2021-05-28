World Wrestling Entertainment adds dates for SummerSlam, rest of tour
- World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE -0.4%) has continued to spill details about its return to live touring this summer, setting its SummerSlam event for Aug. 21 and queuing up the rest of its multi-city tour.
- While SummerSlam's date is set, the venue has yet to be revealed, with the company saying it will take place at a "summer destination location" that it will disclose June 5 during NBC's Belmont Stakes pre-race show.
- That event will stream live exclusively on Peacock (CMCSA +0.4%) in the United States, part of WWE's major rights deal with NBCUniversal.
- Meanwhile, after previously announcing tour stops in Texas, Cleveland, Kansas City and Minneapolis, the company has set dates for more events from July 24-Sept. 6, including stops in Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Detroit, Chicago, several stops in Florida, San Antonio, Phoenix, Denver, San Diego, Oklahoma City and Miami among others.