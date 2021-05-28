World Wrestling Entertainment adds dates for SummerSlam, rest of tour

  • World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE -0.4%) has continued to spill details about its return to live touring this summer, setting its SummerSlam event for Aug. 21 and queuing up the rest of its multi-city tour.
  • While SummerSlam's date is set, the venue has yet to be revealed, with the company saying it will take place at a "summer destination location" that it will disclose June 5 during NBC's Belmont Stakes pre-race show.
  • That event will stream live exclusively on Peacock (CMCSA +0.4%) in the United States, part of WWE's major rights deal with NBCUniversal.
  • Meanwhile, after previously announcing tour stops in Texas, Cleveland, Kansas City and Minneapolis, the company has set dates for more events from July 24-Sept. 6, including stops in Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Detroit, Chicago, several stops in Florida, San Antonio, Phoenix, Denver, San Diego, Oklahoma City and Miami among others.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.