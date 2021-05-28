Nasdaq leads Dow Jones, S&P as tech stocks gather steam

May 28, 2021 1:22 PM ETNASDAQ Composite Index (COMP.IND), SP500, DJICOMP.IND, SP500, DJI, XLK, XLBBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
  • The tech sector is making a move on May's last day of trading after month of underperformance.
  • The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.5% is leading the major averages, with the S&P (SP500) +0.3% and Dow (DJI) +0.3% also up.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield continues to shrug off the earlier hot inflation numbers, now down 2 basis points to 1.59%.
  • Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) is the top gaining S&P sector, led by Salesforce, which is also helping the Dow. Analysts have good things to say about the company's revenue and growth in results released after the bell yesterday.
  • Nvidia is also rallying, rebounding from a post-earnings decline.
  • Defensives are still strong, while cyclicals are struggling, with Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) the biggest decliner.
  • Among the biggest S&P losers are Gap following its earnings and HP, with execs indicating an impact from PC component shortages.

