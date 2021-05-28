U.S. drilling rigs again edge higher in Baker Hughes survey
- Drilling rigs active in the U.S. gained 2 to 457 for the 24th increase in the past 27 weeks, according to the latest weekly survey from Baker Hughes.
- U.S. rigs targeting crude oil gained 3 to 359, while gas rigs fell by 1 to 98.
- Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin rose by 2 to 232.
- The total rig count has jumped 52% from this time last year and 87% since falling to a record low of 244 in August 2020.
- ETFs: USO, UCO, BNO, SCO, USL, DBO, USOI, NRGU, OILK