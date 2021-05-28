Canadian bank stocks on the rise after big earnings week
May 28, 2021 1:27 PM ETBank of Montreal (BMO), CM, TD, RYBMO, CM, TD, BNS, RYBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor32 Comments
- Most Canadian bank stocks light up green after several big fiscal Q2 earnings beats were reported earlier this week, helped by an improving economic outlook.
- U.S. banks, though, are mostly declining in early afternoon trading New York time. The KBW Nasdaq Bank Index slips 0.4%.
- BMO Financial Group (NYSE:BMO) gains 0.8%, after rising 1.8% in the previous two sessions. BMO earnings for the quarter ended April 30, were helped by a lower provision for credit losses and strong gains across U.S. and Canadian personal and commercial banking, wealth management and capital markets.
- CIBC (NYSE:CM) increases 0.4%, adding to a 3.8% rise on Thursday. Its Q2 earnings, reported on Thursday, reflected growth in U.S. commercial and wealth management and in capital markets.
- TD Bank Group (NYSE:TD) rises 0.3% after a rocky week. Its stock rose 0.4% on Wednesday but fell almost 2% on Thursday after reporting better-than-expected earnings. TD's results highlighted record results from wealth management and insurance at its Canadian retail unit.
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS +0.4%), which doesn't report earnings until next week, also gains in afternoon trading.
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) adds some red to the picture, falling 0.6% after a 0.6% slip on Thursday and a 1.8% gain on Wednesday. Markets and volume growth in Q2 were partly offset by lower interest rates and higher expenses.
- See Canadian bank stocks' performance over the past five sessions in chart below.