Canadian bank stocks on the rise after big earnings week

May 28, 2021 1:27 PM ETBank of Montreal (BMO), CM, TD, RYBMO, CM, TD, BNS, RYBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor32 Comments
  • Most Canadian bank stocks light up green after several big fiscal Q2 earnings beats were reported earlier this week, helped by an improving economic outlook.
  • U.S. banks, though, are mostly declining in early afternoon trading New York time. The KBW Nasdaq Bank Index slips 0.4%.
  • BMO Financial Group (NYSE:BMO) gains 0.8%, after rising 1.8% in the previous two sessions. BMO earnings for the quarter ended April 30, were helped by a lower provision for credit losses and strong gains across U.S. and Canadian personal and commercial banking, wealth management and capital markets.
  • CIBC (NYSE:CM) increases 0.4%, adding to a 3.8% rise on Thursday. Its Q2 earnings, reported on Thursday, reflected growth in U.S. commercial and wealth management and in capital markets.
  • TD Bank Group (NYSE:TD) rises 0.3% after a rocky week. Its stock rose 0.4% on Wednesday but fell almost 2% on Thursday after reporting better-than-expected earnings. TD's results highlighted record results from wealth management and insurance at its Canadian retail unit.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS +0.4%), which doesn't report earnings until next week, also gains in afternoon trading.
  • Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) adds some red to the picture, falling 0.6% after a 0.6% slip on Thursday and a 1.8% gain on Wednesday. Markets and volume growth in Q2 were partly offset by lower interest rates and higher expenses.
