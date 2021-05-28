FDA accepts Ipsen's genetic disorder treatment NDA for review
- Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY -6.7%) announces that its New Drug Application (NDA) for palovarotene as a potential treatment option for people living with the progressive disabling and ultra-rare genetic disorder fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), has been accepted by the U.S. FDA.
- The target regulatory action date assigned by the FDA under a Priority Review status is 30 November 2021.
- Palovarotene is an oral investigational, selective retinoic-acid receptor gamma ((RARγ)) agonist being developed as a potential treatment for FOP.
- The NDA for palovarotene is primarily based on data from the ongoing MOVE trial, a global multi-center Phase III trial in FOP.
- MOVE is an open-label, single-arm trial, evaluating the efficacy and safety of a chronic/flare-up dosing regimen of palovarotene in decreasing new annualized HO volume in patients with FOP.