Bank of Nova Scotia FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
May 28, 2021 2:19 PM ETThe Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)BNSBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$1.76 (+69.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$7.86BB (-1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BNS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.