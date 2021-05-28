CIBC downgraded to Hold at CFRA after stock's 30% rally

  • CFRA analyst Stewart Glickman downgrades CIBC (CM +0.5%) to Hold from Buy on valuation after the stock rises 30% in the past three months.
  • Lifts 12-month price target by $19 to $119.
  • Capital markets strength and client funds' growth helped the Canadian Bank to overcome lower interest rates and ongoing economic restrictions in Q2, Glickman wrote.
  • "CM sees an improvement in client transaction activity in Canada when such economic restrictions are lifted, but we remain cautious on the timing of such regulatory events," he added.
  • Still, Commercial Banking deposit activity remains strong on both sides of the border.
  • Earlier, Canadian bank stocks on the rise after big earnings week
