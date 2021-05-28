CIBC downgraded to Hold at CFRA after stock's 30% rally
May 28, 2021 2:33 PM ETCanadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)CMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- CFRA analyst Stewart Glickman downgrades CIBC (CM +0.5%) to Hold from Buy on valuation after the stock rises 30% in the past three months.
- Lifts 12-month price target by $19 to $119.
- Capital markets strength and client funds' growth helped the Canadian Bank to overcome lower interest rates and ongoing economic restrictions in Q2, Glickman wrote.
- "CM sees an improvement in client transaction activity in Canada when such economic restrictions are lifted, but we remain cautious on the timing of such regulatory events," he added.
- Still, Commercial Banking deposit activity remains strong on both sides of the border.
