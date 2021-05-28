Roblox pulls back 3% in pause after week-plus rally
May 28, 2021 2:34 PM ETRBLXBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is down 3% on heavier-than-average volume today, even amid generally flat-to-positive results in interactive entertainment stocks.
- That may be coming in reaction to a hefty rally particularly over the past week. Roblox is up 18.2% up 18.2%over five days, vs. the broader market's 1% gain.
- Yesterday marked its seventh straight daily session gain.
- And its relative strength index has crossed 70, suggesting (at least via technical factors) the stock may be overbought.
- It's been short on negative catalysts of late, though this week it was accused in a lawsuit of ripping off its users (most of which are children) by selling in-game items and later deleting them.
- The suit says the company doesn't vet items when they're put on sale, but may delete them later citing violations of its moderation policies - but without a reimbursement.