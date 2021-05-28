April farm prices received index up 6.9% M/M
- The April Prices Received Index 2011 Base, at 105.1, +6.9% from March 2021 and +28.0% from April 2020.
- The crop production index +6.8% M/M to 106.1; the livestock index was +7.1% at 104.3.
- Food grains +1.7% M/M and +12.0% Y/Y.
- Feed grains +8.3% M/M and +61.0% Y/Y.
- Oilseeds +5.5% M/M and +62.0% Y/Y.
- Fruits and nuts +14.0% M/M and +22.0% Y/Y.
- Vegetable and melon -11.0% M/M and -18.0% Y/Y.
- Other crop +0.8% M/M and +11.0% Y/Y.
- Dairy +5.7% M/M and +28% Y/Y.
