Three Exxon refineries top list of U.S. polluters - Reuters
May 28, 2021 7:35 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)XOMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor227 Comments
- Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) three largest refineries are the top three emitters of small particulate matter in the U.S., according to a Reuters analysis of the latest tests submitted to regulators by the country's 10 largest refineries.
- Reuters says the three Exxon refineries averaged emissions of 80 lbs./hour, 8x the average rate of the seven other refineries on the top 10 list, some of which are larger than Exxon's plants.
- The top polluter, Exxon's 517K bbl/day Baton Rouge refinery, averaged 138 lbs./hour.
- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requires plants to restrict small particulate matter emissions to one pound or less for every 1,000 lbs. of coke burned in a refinery's catalytic cracking units, but the Baton Rouge plant is the only major U.S. refinery that does not need to meet the standard because of an EPA rule that exempts cat crackers built before 1976 and not modified since.
- On a state level, Louisiana regulators allow much higher pollution amounts at the Baton Rouge plant than at other state refineries, the report says.
- The three Exxon refineries operate under a consent decree signed in 2005 after the company was sued by the EPA and Justice Department for alleged Clean Air Act violations, but the agreement includes only a voluntary target for Exxon to limit soot emissions to half the EPA standard, which it has not done, according to the report.
- Exxon's allegedly inadequate environmental performance was one reason cited for this week's ousting of at least two board seats.