Cimarex Energy and Cabot Oil & Gas deal not seeing much love from Wall Street
May 30, 2021 9:00 AM ETCoterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor56 Comments
- Cimarex Energy's (NYSE:XEC) all-stock merger with Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) didn't get the reception the companies likely expected after it was unveiled on Monday.
- No less than six Wall Street firms downgraded the ratings of Cimarex and/or Cabot Oil. At the end of the week Cabot Oil had dropped about 8% and Cimarex fell almost 5% since the day before the deal was announced.
- The latest firm to hit the downgrade button was Raymond James, which in a unusual move, cut both Cabot Oil and Cimarex Energy to market perform from outperform and strong buy respectively on Wednesday.
- "While we continue to believe that more scale is necessary in the shale game, we do not see the deal as a good strategic fit for either company," Raymond James analyst John Freeman wrote in a note. "For one, the transaction provides little in the way of synergies ($100M G&A reduction within 18-24 months) as the companies operate in completely different parts of the country (Cabot in Marcellus vs Cimarex in Delaware/Oklahoma)."
- According to Freeman, Cimarex had the highest FCF/EV yield (15%) in his coverage universe for 2022 and one of the "most attractive" valuations (~4x 2022E EBITDA). With the new deal the combined company's FCF yield and valuation are now "roughly in line" with their large cap peers.
- Potentially more problematic is that the merger with Cabot now likely eliminates the possibility of a transaction with one of its Permian peers in the near future. The deal also "further complicates their story by adding significant exposure to natural gas and the Marcellus," Freeman wrote.
- Freeman expects that Cimarex "will be in the penalty box in the foreseeable future until they can convince the market of the merits of the transaction."
- Earlier in the week, Cimarex was downgraded at Wells Fargo, Piper Sandler, KeyBanc, Evercore ISI and Scotiabank.
- KeyBanc analyst Leo Mariani, who cut Cimarex to sector weight from overweight, explained that the deal greatly reduced Cimarex's exposure to potentially higher oil prices next year and complicated what had been a simple Permian free cash flow play.
- Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson, who cut Cimarex to in line from outperform, might have summed up the situation best.
- Cimarex standalone traded at one of the most "attractive valuations" in the coverage universe with the potential for "multiple expansion," Richardson wrote. "The cards are now on the table and those potential areas of upside have been swamped by a transaction that generates more questions than answers."
- In the end, despite likely pushback from Cimarex holders, the deal will probably be approved unless a stronger competing bid emerges, according to Scotiabank analyst Holly Stewart. She sees the potential for the transaction to close as early as late September/early October.
- Unlikely some deals that get lengthy antitrust reviews "there is virtually no chance of anti-trust issues emerging due to the lack of overlap between the two legacy entities’ asset bases," Stewart wrote in a note.
- Also see Seeking Alpha contributor Josh Young's take on the deal from earlier this week entitled "Cimarex Cabot Merger: This Is Not The Deal You Are Looking For."
- Or try Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Jones's view entitled "Cabot Oil & Gas Wins In Its Merger With Cimarex Energy."