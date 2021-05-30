Pfizer/ BioNTech and AstraZeneca to dominate global COVID-19 vaccine supply in 2021
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) are set to lead the global COVID-19 vaccine supplies for 2021, estimates from Airfinity Ltd. indicate.
- By the end of the year, the production of COVID-19 vaccines could reach ~11.1B doses across the world, London-based research company projects with assumptions including the potential regulatory authorizations for shots currently in late-stage studies.
- Noting ~10.8B doses required to vaccinate 75% of the world’s population aged 5 years and above, the estimates suggest that “enough vaccine will have been produced this year to reach herd immunity worldwide,” the researchers point out.
- BNT162b2 from Pfizer/BioNTech (~2.5B doses) and AZD1222 from AstraZeneca (~2.0B doses) are expected to take lead in 2021 COVID-19 vaccine supplies followed by ~1.4B doses of CoronaVac from Sinovac Biotech (NASDAQ:SVA).
- However, the researchers also highlight the inequitable access to vaccines noting that six countries led by the EU and the U.S. hold an estimated ~89.7% of the likely surplus of vaccines which is projected at more than 2.6B doses.
- The estimates do not include any upside to production that could result from a potential waiver on COVID-19 vaccine patents. The move supported by the U.S. met with strong opposition from global pharmaceutical companies this month.