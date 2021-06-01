Canaan reports Q1 results
- Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN): Q1 GAAP EPADS of $0.00.
- Revenue of $61.5M (+538.0% Y/Y)
- Total computing power sold was 2.0 million Thash/s, increasing by 122.2% from 0.9 million Thash/s in the same period of 2020.
- Business Outlook: As the Company mass produces its new generation of Bitcoin mining machines, it also expects its yields and deliveries to increase substantially as compared with the first quarter of 2021. The Company recognizes that the trends in Bitcoin prices are currently hard to predict and cannot provide financial guidance due to Bitcoin's price volatility in late May of this year.
- Press Release