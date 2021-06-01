Quotient beats on revenue; issues guidance
Jun. 01, 2021 6:39 AM ETQuotient Limited (QTNT)QTNTBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT): Q4 gross margin of 46.1%
- Revenue of $9.64M (+10.8% Y/Y) beats by $0.86M.
- Outlook: Total product sales of Alba by Quotient reagents in the range of $35.5 to $36.5 million compared to product sales in fiscal 2020 of $34.5 million. No other revenues are expected; Capital expenditures in the range of $5 to $10 million; Average monthly cash use for operations in the range of $6 to $6.5 million; Alba by Quotient product sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 are expected to be within the range of $8.9 to $9.4 million, compared with $8.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.The Company is not providing guidance on the operating loss.
