GEO Group appoints George C. Zoley as Executive Chairman and Jose Gordo as CEO
Jun. 01, 2021 The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO)
- The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) has appointed Jose Gordo as CEO, effective July 1.
- The company's current Chairman, CEO and Founder, George C. Zoley, will transition to the position of Executive Chairman of company’s Board of Directors under a new five-year employment agreement with subsequent automatic one-year renewals.
- “The transition to Executive Chairman will allow me to focus on the strategic planning and execution of our company’s future direction, while allowing Jose Gordo and our Senior Management Team to focus on day-to-day operations and the delivery of our services,” said Mr. Zoley.
- Jose Gordo currently serves as an Independent Director and Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of GEO’s Board of Directors.
- Shares up 2% premarket.