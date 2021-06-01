Betsy Cohen's SPAC sets meeting date for vote on Perella Weinberg deal
Jun. 01, 2021 7:41 AM ETPerella Weinberg Partners (PWP)PWPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV) sets June 22 as the date for a special meeting of its shareholders to approve its previously announced combination with Perella Weinberg Partners.
- The closing of the transaction is subject to approval by FinTech IV's stockholders and the satisfaction of certain regulatory and other customary closing conditions.
- All required approvals from Perella Weinberg Partners stakeholders have been obtained.
- The combination is expected to close "promptly" after the special meeting.
- Previously (May 17), Betsy Cohen's SPAC climbs after strong Q1 at Perella Weinberg, sees Q2 deal close