Heritage to acquire Bloom Brands in all-stock transaction

  • Heritage Cannabis (OTCQX:HERTF) inked an agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of California based Capna Intellectual/dba Bloom Brands in an all share transaction.
  • Under agreement terms, Bloom will receive ~C$15M of Heritage shares in two tranches; first tranche of C$7.5M will be at a deemed value of C$0.14/share; second tranche will be after 6 months at a deemed value of either the greater of C$0.16 or a 15% discount to the 15-day VWAP.
  • The agreement also includes potential milestone payments of up to an additional C$17M of Heritage shares on Bloom achieving certain targets in 12-month period.
  • In FY20, Bloom revenues stood at C$11.4M; Heritage FY20 revenues to double as it targets an initial distribution platform in up to nine states, along with all 10 Canadian provinces.
  • Transaction expected to close by July end.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.