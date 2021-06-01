Heritage to acquire Bloom Brands in all-stock transaction
- Heritage Cannabis (OTCQX:HERTF) inked an agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of California based Capna Intellectual/dba Bloom Brands in an all share transaction.
- Under agreement terms, Bloom will receive ~C$15M of Heritage shares in two tranches; first tranche of C$7.5M will be at a deemed value of C$0.14/share; second tranche will be after 6 months at a deemed value of either the greater of C$0.16 or a 15% discount to the 15-day VWAP.
- The agreement also includes potential milestone payments of up to an additional C$17M of Heritage shares on Bloom achieving certain targets in 12-month period.
- In FY20, Bloom revenues stood at C$11.4M; Heritage FY20 revenues to double as it targets an initial distribution platform in up to nine states, along with all 10 Canadian provinces.
- Transaction expected to close by July end.