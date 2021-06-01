Alkermes shares rise 7% as FDA approves antipsychotic Lybalvi
Jun. 01, 2021 8:01 AM ETAlkermes plc (ALKS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The FDA has approved Lybalvi, a combination of olanzapine and samidorphan, from Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) as a treatment for schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder.
- Olanzapine was previously developed as Eli Lilly's atypical antipsychotic Zyprexa, while samidorphan is a newly developed opioid antagonist.
- In clinical studies, Lybalvi showed antipsychotic efficacy, safety and tolerability, including statistically significantly less weight gain than olanzapine in participants with schizophrenia.
- Alkermes expects to launch the drug in Q4.
- Conference call this morning at 8:30a ET.
- Alkermes shares are up 7.1% to $24.28 in premarket trading.