Affirm Holdings stock climbs 3.6% after BofA gets bullish on outlook

Jun. 01, 2021 8:03 AM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)AFRMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock gains 3.6% in premarket trading after BofA Securities analyst Jason Kupferberg upgrades the stock to Buy from Neutral as he says consensus estimates for 2021/2022 gross merchandise value and revenue seem too low given the growth potential for its Shopify relationship and momentum in non-Peleton business.
  • Also notes that key unit economics are trending well; i.e., revenue less transaction expenses as a percent of GMV trending ~5% vs. ~3.5% target.
  • Sees AFRM's model as "favorably differentiated" in the highly competitive "Buy Now, Pay Later" space as it offers a wide range of loan products as well as other platform features, such as a savings account and the soon-to-be-introduced Affirm Card.
  • Biggest near-term risk could be recent lock-up expiration, representing ~50% of fully diluted shares.
  • Kupferberg's Buy rating aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (1 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 5 Neutral).
  • See why SA contributor Nestegg Research says attractive entry levels for AFRM are in sight.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.