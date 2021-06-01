Affirm Holdings stock climbs 3.6% after BofA gets bullish on outlook
Jun. 01, 2021 8:03 AM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)AFRMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock gains 3.6% in premarket trading after BofA Securities analyst Jason Kupferberg upgrades the stock to Buy from Neutral as he says consensus estimates for 2021/2022 gross merchandise value and revenue seem too low given the growth potential for its Shopify relationship and momentum in non-Peleton business.
- Also notes that key unit economics are trending well; i.e., revenue less transaction expenses as a percent of GMV trending ~5% vs. ~3.5% target.
- Sees AFRM's model as "favorably differentiated" in the highly competitive "Buy Now, Pay Later" space as it offers a wide range of loan products as well as other platform features, such as a savings account and the soon-to-be-introduced Affirm Card.
- Biggest near-term risk could be recent lock-up expiration, representing ~50% of fully diluted shares.
- Kupferberg's Buy rating aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (1 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 5 Neutral).
- See why SA contributor Nestegg Research says attractive entry levels for AFRM are in sight.