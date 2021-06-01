Seres Therapeutics gets FDA clearance for SER-155 IND trials
Jun. 01, 2021 8:12 AM ETSeres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB)MCRBBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) announces that the U.S. FDA has given the greenlight for the company's studies of graft-versus-host disease ((GvHD)) treatment SER-155 under an Investigational New Drug (IND) application.
- SER-155 is an investigational oral, cultivated microbiome therapeutic designed to reduce the incidence of gastrointestinal antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections, bacteremia and GvHD in immunocompromised patients, including patients receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT).
- The Phase 1b study is designed to include about 70 patients in both an open-label and a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled cohort that will evaluate safety and tolerability before and after HSCT.
- Antibiotic-resistant infections and GvHD are frequent and serious complications of organ and stem cell transplantation, which can lead to mortality.
- Current therapies for the prevention of GvHD rely on broad immunosuppression, which increases the risk of infection, and has limited efficacy for a significant proportion of patients, the company said.
- Shares up nearly 3% premarket.