Seres Therapeutics gets FDA clearance for SER-155 IND trials

  • Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) announces that the U.S. FDA has given the greenlight for the company's studies of graft-versus-host disease ((GvHD)) treatment SER-155 under an Investigational New Drug (IND) application.
  • SER-155 is an investigational oral, cultivated microbiome therapeutic designed to reduce the incidence of gastrointestinal antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections, bacteremia and GvHD in immunocompromised patients, including patients receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT).
  • The Phase 1b study is designed to include about 70 patients in both an open-label and a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled cohort that will evaluate safety and tolerability before and after HSCT.
  • Antibiotic-resistant infections and GvHD are frequent and serious complications of organ and stem cell transplantation, which can lead to mortality.
  • Current therapies for the prevention of GvHD rely on broad immunosuppression, which increases the risk of infection, and has limited efficacy for a significant proportion of patients, the company said.
  • Shares up nearly 3% premarket.
