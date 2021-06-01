Amgen and Kyowa Kirin in pact for experimental atopic dermatitis therapy
Jun. 01, 2021
- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Kyowa Kirin (OTCPK:KYKOF) announced an agreement to jointly develop and commercialize KHK4083 an anti-OX40 fully human monoclonal antibody currently set for Phase 3 studies in atopic dermatitis with potential application in other autoimmune diseases.
- Per the terms, Amgen will make a $400M up-front payment to Kyowa Kirin in addition to future contingent milestone payments potentially worth up to an additional $850M as well as royalty payments on future global sales.
- Amgen will lead the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of KHK4083 for all global markets, except Japan, where Kyowa Kirin will retain all rights.
- The two companies will co-promote KHK4083 in the U.S. and Kyowa Kirin has opt-in rights to co-promote KHK4083 in certain other markets outside the U.S., including in Europe and Asia.
- Amgen and Kyowa Kirin will share the U.S. commercialization costs and global development costs except in Japan. Closing of the deal is subject to obtaining any necessary consents and approvals.
