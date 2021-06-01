Amgen and Kyowa Kirin in pact for experimental atopic dermatitis therapy

Jun. 01, 2021 8:17 AM ETKyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (KYKOF), AMGNKYKOF, AMGNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Kyowa Kirin (OTCPK:KYKOF) announced an agreement to jointly develop and commercialize KHK4083 an anti-OX40 fully human monoclonal antibody currently set for Phase 3 studies in atopic dermatitis with potential application in other autoimmune diseases.
  • Per the terms, Amgen will make a $400M up-front payment to Kyowa Kirin in addition to future contingent milestone payments potentially worth up to an additional $850M as well as royalty payments on future global sales.
  • Amgen will lead the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of KHK4083 for all global markets, except Japan, where Kyowa Kirin will retain all rights.
  • The two companies will co-promote KHK4083 in the U.S. and Kyowa Kirin has opt-in rights to co-promote KHK4083 in certain other markets outside the U.S., including in Europe and Asia.
  • Amgen and Kyowa Kirin will share the U.S. commercialization costs and global development costs except in Japan. Closing of the deal is subject to obtaining any necessary consents and approvals.
  • Amgen scored a major win last week when its KRAS G12C inhibitor Lumakras (sotorasib) won FDA approval to treat adults with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
