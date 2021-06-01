Mogo acquires additional shares in Coinsquare, expanding ownership to 53%

Jun. 01, 2021 8:21 AM ETMogo Inc. (MOGO)MOGOBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) +1.9% premarket on acquiring additional 2.0% of the outstanding common shares of Coinsquare from Michael Diamond and an affiliated company.
  • The company also have an option to acquire an additional 3.4% of the outstanding Coinsquare shares from the Vendors within 120 days from the closing date.
  • Greg Feller, President of Mogo said, “By leveraging Coinsquare’s leading crypto capabilities, along with Mogo’s leading digital wallet capabilities, we are well positioned to execute on our growth plans.”
  • The transaction is expected to complete in mid-June 2021.
  • Combined with the company's previously announced transactions and the existing purchase warrant could now increase the ownership in Coinsquare to 53%.
