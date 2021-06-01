Boeing bumped to Buy equivalent at Cowen on air travel recovery upside

Jun. 01, 2021 8:31 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)BABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Boeing (NYSE:BA) +2.1% pre-market after Cowen upgrades shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a $290 price target, raised from $240, citing "fast-improving air traffic [which] is bolstering aircraft demand."
  • Air travel demand is firming, Cowen's Cai von Rumohr says, as the U.S. has hit a 50% vaccination rate, with Europe and China likely to reach 50% in two and five months respectively, and the IATA now expects air traffic will top 2019 levels by 2023.
  • Beyond traffic, aircraft demand is bolstered by better economics of new planes, low interest rates and lower carbon emissions, von Rumohr writes.
  • Boeing's upside will be limited in 2021 as the Federal Aviation Administration halts deliveries of the 737 and now 787s, and the timing of China's MAX approval also is a concern, but "2022-24 look brighter," according to von Rumohr.
  • Citing an improved outlook for air travel and jet demand, rival Airbus hiked its production goals last week.
