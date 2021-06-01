Abiomed acquires preCARDIA a company targeting acute heart failure

Jun. 01, 2021 8:41 AM ETAbiomed, Inc. (ABMD)ABMDBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) has acquired preCARDIA Minnesota-based developer of a proprietary catheter and controller targeting patients with acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF).
  • preCARDIA system has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA and the enrollment is complete in an FDA early feasibility study (EFS) which led to a significant reduction in cardiac filling pressures and rapid diuresis, the company said.
  • “We look forward to advancing preCARDIA’s technology through the regulatory process,” commented Abiomed CEO Michael R. Minogue.
  • preCARDIA system is available for investigational use only, and the anticipated timeline for commercialization will be notified later this fiscal year, the company said in a statement.
  • Despite the underperformance of its share price so far in 2021, William Blair analyst Margaret Kaczor called Abiomed an attractive buy citing its quarterly financials.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.