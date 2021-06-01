Abiomed acquires preCARDIA a company targeting acute heart failure
- Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) has acquired preCARDIA Minnesota-based developer of a proprietary catheter and controller targeting patients with acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF).
- preCARDIA system has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA and the enrollment is complete in an FDA early feasibility study (EFS) which led to a significant reduction in cardiac filling pressures and rapid diuresis, the company said.
- “We look forward to advancing preCARDIA’s technology through the regulatory process,” commented Abiomed CEO Michael R. Minogue.
- preCARDIA system is available for investigational use only, and the anticipated timeline for commercialization will be notified later this fiscal year, the company said in a statement.
- Despite the underperformance of its share price so far in 2021, William Blair analyst Margaret Kaczor called Abiomed an attractive buy citing its quarterly financials.